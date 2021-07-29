Advertisement

Kikkan Randall joins NSAA as new executive director

Kikkan Randall.
Kikkan Randall.(KTUU)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kikkan Randall, an Olympian and professional cross-country skier, is coming full circle and returning to help lead the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage, an organization that has helped her throughout her legendary skiing career.

Randall, an Olympic gold medalist in the 2018 Winter Games, had moved with her husband to British Columbia, Canada, but now she is coming back to Anchorage.

“I’m really excited to be coming home to Anchorage to join NSAA,” Randall said in a Wednesday press release from the ski club. “I’m enthusiastic about this opportunity and I can’t think of a better position in which I can contribute my experiences from skiing and racing all over the world. Cross-country skiing is at the core of who I am. I can’t wait to reconnect with the community and increase the joy of and access to Nordic skiing and our trail system for generations to come.”

“We are thrilled to have Kikkan return home to Alaska and serve as the NSAA’s Executive Director,” said Board President Joey Caterinichio in the same press release.

Randall’s name will echo through Alaska’s sports history with her gold medal performance in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, where alongside her teammate Jessie Diggins she won the first ever cross-country skiing gold medal for the United States.

Randall starts her first day on the job Monday, Aug. 2.

