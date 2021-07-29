Advertisement

Killer whale stranded on coast of Prince of Wales Island

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is monitoring a stranded 20-foot killer whale after it was spotted by a vessel on the shore of Prince of Wales Island on Thursday morning.

The orca appears to be injured, according to NOAA, but mariners and bystanders have been keeping it moisturized until high tide arrives around 5:30 p.m.

“NOAA Fisheries marine mammal experts are hoping that with the high tide, the killer whale will refloat and be able to leave the beach area,” said Julie Fair, a public information officer for the NOAA.

The M/V Steadfast initially reported that the killer whale was 4-5 feet above the tide line Thursday morning.

The NOAA gave the Steadfast’s captain and crew authorization to use a seawater pump to ensure the whale is wet and to keep away any hungry birds. Although the mariners were said to have been keeping their distance from the animal, bystanders wanting to help have gotten up close and personal to throw buckets of water on the whale.

The orca has been vocal, and other whales have been spotted nearby.

An NOAA law enforcement officer was en route to the area, Fair said. The officer will collect photos and data to hopefully identify the orca.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

