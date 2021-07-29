Advertisement

Lydia Jacoby likely to race in upcoming Olympic relays

Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After stunning the world and sending Alaska into a gold medal frenzy by winning the women’s 100-meter breastroke at the Tokyo Olympics, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby could be chosen to race in the 4x100-meter women’s medley relay or the mixed medley relay, and maybe even both.

Relay races in the Olympics are basically an all-star team of the best swimmers in each event. This means that after Jacoby took gold in the 100-meter breaststroke, she effectively moved into the spot that Lilly King, the previous gold medal winner in that race, would have occupied. Rosters for the relay races can be changed up until 30 minutes before the race, so really anything can happen.

In previous years, fans have seen the United States and other countries save their strongest swimmers for the finals, meaning the swimmers who race in the preliminaries aren’t guaranteed to also race in the medal round.

Here is the Schedule for both mixed and medley relays:

Mixed medley relay semi-finals: Thursday, July 29 at 3:21 a.m. Alaska Standard Time

4x100 women’s medley relay semi-finals: Friday, July 30 at 4:03 a.m. Alaska Standard Time

Mixed medley relay finals: Friday, July 30 at 6:43 p.m. Alaska Standard Time

4x100 women’s medley relay finals: Saturday, July 31 at 6:15 p.m. Alaska Standard Time

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed incorrect days for two swimming races.

