More wet weather moves into western Alaska as July closes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a wet July for western Alaska with Kotzubue seeing record rainfall and Nome seeing one of the wettest 3 days in the 144-year climate history. While the rainy activity, windy conditions and high surf has ended for much of coastal regions in western Alaska, expect heavier rain to return for the weekend.

Today’s activity will be fairly light and allow for a breather in between the surge of new moisture that will build up the western coastline and into the Brooks Range and portions of the Slope for the weekend. It’s here where we’ll want to continue to watch for the potential for localized flooding as the area will continue to see more rain build into the region. It’ll mean a wet end to July, with the first week of August likely to bring more of the same conditions.

Thanks to a rather stout area of high pressure across the Gulf of Alaska, most of the moisture has been kept at bay for our region. The ridge, acting like a wall at times, is preventing most of the rain from making it further east. However, as the shield of rain falls apart, overcast skies are able to undercut the ridge and keep Southcentral cloudy and cool. As a result, it’ll be hard for us to clear out across Southcentral in the days ahead. With that said, some peeks of sunshine look possible late today and into Friday and Saturday. For the most part though, expect cloudy skies to close out July, before sunnier and warmer conditions make a return.

Speaking of warmth, it’s been nearly two weeks that Anchorage has seen temperatures in the 70s. That comes to an end through the first week of August, as temperatures are likely going to soar into the lower 70s. Along with that more sushine and dry conditions will remain in place.

Have a safe Thursday!

