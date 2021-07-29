Preliminary 7.3 magnitude quake recorded Southeast of Perryville

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Earthquake Center is reporting an earthquake struck 66 miles Southeast of Perryville in the Aleutian Chain at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3.

The earthquake center is reporting a depth of 2.6 miles.

A tsunami warning is in effect for the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

