State reports 376 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 526 new COVID-19 infections over the last two days, as well as two additional Alaska resident deaths related to the virus. Of those new cases, 376 were reported in a single day.

The state reports new COVID-19 cases on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, excluding holidays. The health department reported 150 new cases on Monday and 376 new cases on Tuesday. Of those, 55 were among nonresidents.

The two Alaska residents who died were an Anchorage man in his 70s and a Soldotna man in his 70s, according to the state health department. This brings to the total of Alaska residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19 to 379.

As of Wednesday, state data shows there are 94 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, along with two people being hospitalized for suspected cases. Of those, 14 people are on ventilators. Of all patients currently hospitalized in Alaska, state data shows more than 10% of them are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hospital capacity continues to be a concern across the state, as several hospital administrators made a public plea this week to Alaskans to get vaccinated and warned that the health care system is in danger of being overrun. In Anchorage, state data shows there are 13 adult ICU beds available, and 39 adult non-ICU beds available.

Only a small amount of COVID-19 infections in Alaska are vaccine breakthrough cases — cases of people becoming infected after they were already fully vaccinated. According to a weekly update from the state health department sent Wednesday, “94% of all cases, 94% of all hospitalizations, and 97% of all deaths to date were in people who were not fully vaccinated.”

Between Jan. 1 and July 24, the state identified three deaths, 37 hospitalizations and 1,324 COVID-19 cases that were due to vaccine breakthrough infections, according to the report.

Dramatic spikes in COVID-19 cases continue in Southeast Alaska and Prince William Sound, in the communities of Juneau, Sitka and Cordova.

Of the 526 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, 471 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 177

Juneau: 29

Sitka: 28

Eagle River: 25

Bethel Census Area: 22

Wasilla: 21

Fairbanks: 16

Cordova: 15

Copper River Census Area: 12

Kenai: 9

Kodiak: 8

Soldotna: 8

Chugiak: 7

Palmer: 7

Tok: 7

North Pole: 6

Craig: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 5

Ketchikan: 5

Unalaska: 5

Big Lake: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 4

Prince of Wales/Hyder Census Area: 4

Seward: 4

Sterling: 4

Valdez: 4

Bethel: 3

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Utqiagvik: 2

Wrangell: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Dillingham: 1

Douglas: 1

Ester: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Nome: 1

Nome Census Area: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

The state also reported 55 new nonresident COVID-19 cases over the last two days — 27 in Unalaska working in the seafood industry, five in Anchorage, four in Fairbanks, three in Juneau, three in Ketchikan for tourism purposes, three in Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon, two in Seward, two in Sitka, two in Soldotna, one in the Denali Borough, one in Valdez and two related to tourism in unknown parts of the state.

The statewide alert level is still high. The alert levels are based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days per 100,000 people. Alaska’s current average case rate is 25.1 per 100,000.

The Municipality of Anchorage is also in the high alert level with an average case rate of 27.6 per 100,000. The high alert level indicates widespread transmission of the virus.

As of Wednesday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 57.4% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that just over 52% are fully vaccinated.

The state has processed more than 2.48 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.55%.

The delta variant of the virus is continuing to increase in Alaska. The state added 137 additional cases of the delta variant on Wednesday since its last report. To date, the state has identified 251 cases of the delta variant around the state, according to the health department.

