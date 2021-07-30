1 injured in shooting in Russian Mission; troopers search for 3 suspects

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of six people returning from their boating trip had a gunfight with three men wielding firearms hiding in the woods of Russian Mission early Wednesday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers.

One man was airlifted to an Anchorage hospital after taking gunfire from a shotgun, troopers said in an online dispatch, but no other victims were injured by the initial fight or gunfire that ensued outside a residential home. The man was said to be in good condition during the medevac, AST Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel said.

Law enforcement’s response was hindered by poor weather conditions, which allowed the three male suspects to flee the village before troopers arrived around 4 p.m. The suspects have not been identified and troopers continue their search for them.

“At this point, there haven’t been any arrest warrants issued or made,” McDaniel said, who noted it’s still unclear why the three suspects targeted the group or if the boating party managed to fire any shots back.

Following the initial investigation, troopers said the group had just returned to Russian Mission around 3 a.m. when they came across three men waiting for them in the woods “armed with long guns.” A fight broke out to get control of a shotgun wielded by one of the three men, which caused it to fire. A second shooter fired their shotgun and hit the torso and right arm of a man in the boating party, the dispatch said.

The man who was shot managed to flee and was driven to the village clinic. He received treatment there until troopers airlifted him later that afternoon.

According to the dispatch, the rest of the boating party retreated to a home nearby. Troopers said the suspects followed and fired approximately five rounds into the home, which was occupied by four adults and seven children. The group of people took cover inside and were not injured.

Troopers were initially notified about the gunfight at 3:15 a.m. The dispatch said troopers based out of Bethel and St. Mary’s attempted to fly out to the village, but the weather conditions made it unsafe for travel. Troopers arrived about 10 hours after the fight had begun.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the dispatch.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

