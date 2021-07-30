Advertisement

Alaska Native artist creates stamp for Postal Service

Raven stamp by Rico Worl.
Raven stamp by Rico Worl.(Courtesy of the U.S. Postal Service.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska Native artist has created a new stamp for the U.S. Postal Service. A ceremony marking the release of Rico Worl’s Raven Story stamp is set for Friday in Juneau.

Raven is a trickster or transformer and a key figure in Tlingit culture. Worl says he was inspired a story in which Raven discovers that a clan leader had in his possession the sun, moon and stars. Raven assumed human form to share those items with the world. The stars were in the last box Raven opened.

Worl said he hopes the stamp will be a gateway for people to learn about his culture. The Sealaska Heritage Institute is hosting the unveiling and says this is the first stamp by a Tlingit artist.

