Advertisement

Alev Kelter and US women’s rugby 7s defeat Australia for third straight victory

Kristi Kirshe of the United States, center, celebrates with teammates Nicole Heavirland, left,...
Kristi Kirshe of the United States, center, celebrates with teammates Nicole Heavirland, left, and Alev Kelter, and in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)(Shuji Kajiyama | AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. women’s Olympic rugby sevens team defeated Australia 14-12 in comeback fashion on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The American women scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to beat the defending gold medalists, and advance to the quarterfinals with a perfect 3-0 record.

Qualifying countries were divided into four-team pools and the top two from each advance to the quarterfinals. The USA women were the top team in Pool C and are awaiting their quarterfinal opponent after defeating China and Japan by a combined 24 points earlier in the games.

Eagle River’s Alev Kelter is one of two returners from the 2016 U.S. Olympic team in Rio that finished in fifth. Further details about the U.S. women’s rugby quarterfinal match can be found on the Olympics website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This graphic shows the location and preliminary magnitude of an earthquake that struck at 10:15...
8.2 magnitude quake in Southwest Alaska generates small tsunami
(File)
Troopers recover, identify 2 dead from plane crash in Chugach State Park
Anchorage, Alaska.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. How will Anchorage’s new mayor respond?
Kotzebue residents indicted on assault charges for allegedly harming children in their care
COVID-19
State reports 376 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

Latest News

Luke Conson and Daniel Balserak are trying to catch the state fish from all 50 states.
Fishing Report: Two teens trying to catch every state fish in the US
Auburn forward JT Thor (10) puts up a shot as Tennessee guard Yves Pons (35) and Tennessee...
Hornets draft Alaska’s JT Thor in second round of 2021 NBA draft
Hockey players and staff from Bean's Cafe came together at the July 27, 2021 meeting of the...
Anchorage Wolverines, Bean’s Cafe push for shelter solution
Alev Kelter of the United States gets tackled by China's Gu Yaoyao in their women's rugby...
Alev Kelter and the US women’s rugby advance to quarterfinals