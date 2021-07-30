Alev Kelter and US women’s rugby 7s defeat Australia for third straight victory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. women’s Olympic rugby sevens team defeated Australia 14-12 in comeback fashion on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The American women scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to beat the defending gold medalists, and advance to the quarterfinals with a perfect 3-0 record.

Qualifying countries were divided into four-team pools and the top two from each advance to the quarterfinals. The USA women were the top team in Pool C and are awaiting their quarterfinal opponent after defeating China and Japan by a combined 24 points earlier in the games.

Eagle River’s Alev Kelter is one of two returners from the 2016 U.S. Olympic team in Rio that finished in fifth. Further details about the U.S. women’s rugby quarterfinal match can be found on the Olympics website.

Another win from the rugby pitch.



The women of @USARugby best Australia in their 3rd match of the #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/tT3ewQfH3j — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 30, 2021

