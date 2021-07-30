Alev Kelter and US women’s rugby 7s fall short to Great Britain in women’s rugby quarterfinals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. women’s Olympic rugby sevens team was eliminated from medal contention after falling short to Great Britain 21-12 in the quarterfinal round at the Tokyo Olympics.

Eagle River’s Alev Kelter is one of two returners from the 2016 U.S. Olympic team in Rio that finished in fifth.

The U.S women will play China in the 5th place semifinal Friday night.

Details about the U.S. women’s rugby 5th place semifinal match can be found on the Olympics website.

