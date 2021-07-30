Governor delays August special session on the PFD by 2 weeks

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has delayed the August special session on the Permanent Fund dividend by two weeks after receiving a request on Wednesday from legislative leaders.

Legislators are also striving to use the session to forge a comprehensive fiscal plan.

The Senate and House Republicans asked that the governor delay the special session scheduled to start on Monday by two weeks. House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, had asked that it only be delayed by a week.

The heads of the four major caucuses in the Alaska Legislature say that a working group formed to come up with a fiscal plan framework needs more time to complete its work.

Legislators will also need to pass a new dividend for 2021 after the governor vetoed the amount approved in June. A vote is also required to fund scholarships for Alaskan college students and to make power cost equalization payments, but that issue is also in court.

The governor added the 2021 dividend and power cost equalization to the special session agenda on Thursday.

The Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group has been meeting since early July to make recommendations to the Legislature for how to forge a fiscal plan. It is set to meet every day through Aug. 2.

Alaskans can provide public testimony on the dividend and the state’s fiscal situation starting on Thursday:

Anchorage – The Anchorage Legislative Information Office from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday.

Wasilla - The Mat-Su Legislative Information Office from 6-9 p.m. on Friday

Fairbanks – The Fairbanks Legislative Information Office from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Juneau - The Alaska State Capitol Senate Finance Committee Room 532 from 6-9 p.m. on Monday

Alaskans who can’t make it in person can call into Monday’s evening session or send an email to fiscal.policy@akleg.gov.

Juneau residents can call 907-586-9085, Anchorage residents can call 907-563-9085, and other Alaskans can call 844-586-9085 on Monday from 6-9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.