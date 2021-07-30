Heavy rain for western Alaska, a cool, cloudy weekend for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Several more rounds of heavy rain will move through western Alaska this weekend. The first front swings through on Friday with more rain on Saturday. Another one to three inches of rain is possible for parts of the the region with the heaviest totals hitting the southern areas of the western Brooks Range and Nulato Hills. Heavy rain moved through some of these same areas earlier in the week.

Southcentral will start the weekend with some clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs in the Mat-Su will only reach the low 60s on Friday. Some clearing will move through the region, particularly around Prince William Sound, on Saturday and Sunday. The Kenai, Anchorage and the Mat-Su will see some sunshine return at the beginning of next week.

Southeast gets the sunshine first with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will range from the mid to low 70s for the start of the weekend! Clouds return by Saturday evening with a chance of rain coming through by Monday.

