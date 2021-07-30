Hornets draft Alaska’s JT Thor in second round of 2021 NBA draft

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Charlotte Hornets traded into the No. 37 pick with the Detroit Pistons to select Anchorage’s JT Thor out of Auburn University in the 2021 NBA draft.

Thor is known for his big 6-foot, 9-inch frame and upside as one of the youngest players in the NBA draft at 19 years old. The Anchorage product left after his sophomore year at West Anchorage High School, according to the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. He would spend even less time at Auburn University, leaving for the NBA after his freshman season where he averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

Thor went on to finish his high school career at Huntington Prep in West Virginia and transferred to Norcross High School in Georgia for his last high school season. The Auburn athletics website says Thor didn’t begin to play basketball until he was in seventh grade.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.