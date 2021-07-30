Advertisement

Hornets draft Alaska’s JT Thor in second round of 2021 NBA draft

Auburn forward JT Thor (10) puts up a shot as Tennessee guard Yves Pons (35) and Tennessee...
Auburn forward JT Thor (10) puts up a shot as Tennessee guard Yves Pons (35) and Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) try and block during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Charlotte Hornets traded into the No. 37 pick with the Detroit Pistons to select Anchorage’s JT Thor out of Auburn University in the 2021 NBA draft.

Thor is known for his big 6-foot, 9-inch frame and upside as one of the youngest players in the NBA draft at 19 years old. The Anchorage product left after his sophomore year at West Anchorage High School, according to the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. He would spend even less time at Auburn University, leaving for the NBA after his freshman season where he averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

Thor went on to finish his high school career at Huntington Prep in West Virginia and transferred to Norcross High School in Georgia for his last high school season. The Auburn athletics website says Thor didn’t begin to play basketball until he was in seventh grade.

