Advertisement

Maggie Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise

United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match...
United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory against the Russian team.

Steffens got her 48th career goal in the Olympics in the third period to snap a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot.

Steffens scored again on the next possession to lift the U.S. to a commanding 12-3 lead.

Stephania Haralabidis also scored four times as the U.S. bounced back from its first loss at the Olympics since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This graphic shows the location and preliminary magnitude of an earthquake that struck at 10:15...
8.2 magnitude quake in Southwest Alaska generates small tsunami
An orca is stranded on shore rocks near Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.
Orca gets free after being stranded on coast of Prince of Wales Island
Anchorage, Alaska.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. How will Anchorage’s new mayor respond?
COVID-19
State reports 376 new COVID-19 cases in a single day
(File)
Troopers recover, identify 2 dead from plane crash in Chugach State Park

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
EXPLAINER: How ‘the twisties’ stopped Simone Biles cold
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the...
South African sets 1st individual swim world record in Tokyo
Luke Conson and Daniel Balserak are trying to catch the state fish from all 50 states.
Fishing Report: Two teens trying to catch every state fish in the US
Kristi Kirshe of the United States, center, celebrates with teammates Nicole Heavirland, left,...
Alev Kelter and US women’s rugby 7s defeat Australia for third straight victory