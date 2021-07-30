Rain over west coast, sunshine for Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After some jangled nerves in southern coastal communities following the magnitude 8.2 earthquake last night, Alaska’s Weather Source get back to the weather conditions for Alaska. Heavy rains and even flooding will continue over the western half of the state through the weekend.

The sunshine gold medal goes to Southeast Alaska, seeing temperatures in the 70s thanks to a ridge of high pressure. They’ll see another sunny day as they hit Friday.

Southcentral Alaska is still considered to be under the influence of high pressure, just not getting the clear skies usually associated with that weather system. Southeast Alaska is seeing that sunshine though as temperatures warmed to 73 in Juneau Thursday and also in Eagle and Northway. Cold spots go to Point Hope, Utqiagvik, Eagle, Gustavus and Hoonah.

