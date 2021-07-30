Royal Caribbean funds relief grants for Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More relief is on the way to Southeast Alaska from a major cruise line.

In May, Norwegian Cruise Line donated $10 million to six port cities, including Juneau. This time, Royal Caribbean Group is stepping in, offering $745,000 in grants to be distributed by the Alaska Travel Industry Association, according to a press release from the foundation.

Associated President and CEO Sarah Leonard said the grants will range anywhere from $3,000 to $75,000. The money is pretty flexible she said, and can be used for things like payroll, operation costs, and paying for permits.

About 65 organizations are eligible to receive the funding, according to Leonard. They will be a mixture of small, owner operated tourism businesses and non-profit organizations.

Some examples of those receiving funding are; the Salvation Army, Gastineau Guiding, the Seward Senior Center, McKinley Village Community Center, Skagway Street Car Co., and the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.

Businesses can still apply for the grants. However, Leonard explained that those who can apply have been pre-selected on an invite-only list.

“The thought behind it is that these grants were meant to be thoughtful and strategic for businesses that were really hard hit, especially in Southeast Alaska, and so the grant program was formed to be invite only to those organizations,” she said.

