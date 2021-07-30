Advertisement

Walmart mandates masks for all workers in some areas

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees for higher education.(Source: Walmart)
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated one in areas with high infection rates to wear masks.

The world’s largest retailer is encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in those areas with surging cases of the delta variant and will be adding back signs at the entrances.

The company is also doubling to $150 the incentive for workers in stores, clubs, transportation, distribution center and fulfillment centers to get the vaccine.

The moves come three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This graphic shows the location and preliminary magnitude of an earthquake that struck at 10:15...
8.2 magnitude quake in Southwest Alaska generates small tsunami
An orca is stranded on shore rocks near Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.
Orca gets free after being stranded on coast of Prince of Wales Island
Anchorage, Alaska.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. How will Anchorage’s new mayor respond?
COVID-19
State reports 376 new COVID-19 cases in a single day
(File)
Troopers recover, identify 2 dead from plane crash in Chugach State Park

Latest News

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Congress in longshot bid to extend expiring eviction ban
Friday morning weather with Tracy
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge
A ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet.
Royal Caribbean funds relief grants for Southeast Alaska