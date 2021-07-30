Advertisement

Washington state man indicted for the killing of two people on the Alaska Peninsula Highway in Naknek

(KGNS)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:03 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Law says a Washington State man has been indicted for the killing of two people on the Alaska Peninsula Highway in Naknek.

An Anchorage grand jury indicted 33-year-old Curtis Michael Chevalier for killing pedestrians Timothy Jacob and Vincent Martin on July 21.

Chevalier is also charged with failure to render aid and driving under the influence.

Jacob lived in Napaskiak and Martin lived in Anchorage. Both victims were working in Bristol Bay at the time of their deaths.

If convicted, Chevalier faces up to 40 years in prison.

