2 dead following an apartment fire in Eagle River, APD and AFD are investigating

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says two people were found dead inside an apartment following an early morning fire in Eagle River.

In a community alert, APD says officers and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the apartment complex in the 16000-Block of Meadow Creek Drive in Eagle River around 2:11 a.m. Saturday.

AFD was able to put out the fire and that’s when they found the first deceased person.

“While the circumstances of the death are still under investigation, the death is considered suspicious in nature,” APD wrote in the community alert. “APD Homicide Detectives and AFD Fire Investigators have responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Quickly after the first alert when out around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a second alert went out saying another deceased person was found.

The victims are one adult male and one adult female.

Law enforcement is asking those in the public who may have any information to call 3-1-1.

The American Red Cross of Alaska responded to the fire and helped 20 residents of the 16 unit apartment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

