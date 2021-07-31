Firefighters douse apartment complex fire in Fairview

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Firefighters are responding to an apartment building fire near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Eagle Street in Fairview.

The Anchorage Fire Department was called to East 11th Avenue at its intersection with Eagle Street Friday night for a report of an apartment unit fire, according to Captain Clayton Lex on the scene. There were reports of explosions, he said.

According to the Lex, ammunition inside the unit of the two-story apartment building was set off by the fire. No one from the apartment building was injured, but one firefighter was injured by broken glass. That firefighter appeared to be in good shape, the captain said, but is being taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Firefighters respond to a building fire near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Eagle Street on Friday, July 30, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Mike Ross/Alaska's News Source)

“So when we pulled up we had fire and smoke ... right here on the street side,” Lex said. “... Looked like it never extended passed a single unit, but we did have large amounts of ammo popping.”

The ammunition going off did present some danger, Lex said, but firefighters were able to get in quickly and stop it. Firefighters believe no one was in the structure at the time.

“I would say it’s a ... total loss on that unit,” Lex said. “Very extensive damage — fire and smoke damage.”

Firefighters are checking to make sure the fire did not extend to other units.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.