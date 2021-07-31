Lydia Jacoby and US swim team finish 5th in mixed medley relay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lydia Jacoby helped the U.S. Olympic swim team to fifth place Friday night in the 4x100-meter mixed medley relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 17-year-old Seward swimmer was tapped two swim the 100-meter breaststroke leg of the relay finals after winning gold earlier this week in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 4.95 seconds.

She swam second in the lineup that started with Ryan Murphy in the backstroke leg, Torri Huske swimming the butterfly in the third leg and Caeleb Dressel closing it out with the 100-meter freestyle.

The U.S. took fifth place in 3:40.58, while Great Britain claimed the gold medal with a time of 3:37.58. China took silver in 3:38.86 and Australia napped bronze in 3:38.95.

Italy took fourth with a time of 3:39.28.

Jacoby’s goggles came down her face as she entered the water for her leg of the race. Still, she finished her split in 1:05.09, not far off her gold medal-winning time of 1:04.95.

The mixed medley is a new event at the Summer Olympics that is split into four 100-meter legs of backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and freestyle. Every team in tonight’s final has two men and two women, but all the other roster details are kept under wraps until an hour before the race.

Fans and friends once again gathered at the Alaska Railroad Seward Passenger Terminal in the coastal Alaska town to cheer Jacoby on from afar on Friday evening. Jacoby’s youth swim club, the Seward Tsunami Swim Club, is selling “Go, Lydia, Go” t-shirts as a fundraiser for their club.

