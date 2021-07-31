Advertisement

Southeast gets sunshine, wet weather to the west

Southcentral Alaska sees 70s by Monday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Extremely wet weather will continue over western Alaska, extending north to the Brooks Range this weekend.

Rainfall estimates show amounts between 2-6 inches through Sunday. Rivers and streams will rise, in fact flood advisories and watches are up in northwest locations. Do not camp on sandbars and watch for rising water.

Southcentral Alaska sees cloudy skies linger into Saturday, the last day of July. August arrives Sunday as a ridge of high pressure finally helps to clear the clouds by late Sunday and Monday. A summer-like feel returns as sunshine warms up the region to the 70s.

