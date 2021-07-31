Advertisement

Team USA adds Lydia Jacoby for mixed medley final

Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Hollywood script for Lydia Jacoby at this year’s Summer Olympics continues to be written as the 17-year-old from Seward got added to Friday night’s 4x100-meter mixed medley relay swim race.

The U.S. Olympic swim team tapped Jacoby to swim the 100-meter breaststroke leg of the relay.

The mixed medley is a new event at the Summer Olympics that is split into four 100-meter legs of backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and freestyle. Every team in tonight’s final has two men and two women, but all the other roster details are kept under wraps until an hour before the race.

Jacoby put the world on notice when she won gold in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 4.95 seconds, becoming the first Alaskan to ever medal in swimming at the Olympics.

The watch party at the Alaska Railroad Seward Passenger Terminal also went viral as hundreds lost their minds when the Seward High School standout won the race earlier this week. Jacoby’s youth swim club is selling “Go, Lydia, Go” t-shirts as a fundraiser for their club.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This graphic shows the location and preliminary magnitude of an earthquake that struck at 10:15...
8.2 magnitude quake in Southwest Alaska generates small tsunami
An orca is stranded on shore rocks near Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.
Orca gets free after being stranded on coast of Prince of Wales Island
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage mayor calls COVID-19 vaccine ‘experimental.’ His chief medical officer says it’s the ‘most important’ tool.
Anchorage, Alaska.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. How will Anchorage’s new mayor respond?
COVID-19
State reports 376 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

Latest News

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after wining the gold medal in the men's 100-meter...
Dressel wins 100m butterfly, sets record
The United States' Ryan Murphy, right, gives a thumbs up to Evgeny Rylov, of Russian Olympic...
Doping talk rears its head after Russian swimmers win
The travails of Simone Biles illustrates the mental difficulties that face people in sports.
Mental stressors athletes face
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
US mixed relay team reinstated after appeal