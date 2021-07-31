Team USA adds Lydia Jacoby for mixed medley final

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Hollywood script for Lydia Jacoby at this year’s Summer Olympics continues to be written as the 17-year-old from Seward got added to Friday night’s 4x100-meter mixed medley relay swim race.

The U.S. Olympic swim team tapped Jacoby to swim the 100-meter breaststroke leg of the relay.

The mixed medley is a new event at the Summer Olympics that is split into four 100-meter legs of backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and freestyle. Every team in tonight’s final has two men and two women, but all the other roster details are kept under wraps until an hour before the race.

Jacoby put the world on notice when she won gold in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 4.95 seconds, becoming the first Alaskan to ever medal in swimming at the Olympics.

The watch party at the Alaska Railroad Seward Passenger Terminal also went viral as hundreds lost their minds when the Seward High School standout won the race earlier this week. Jacoby’s youth swim club is selling “Go, Lydia, Go” t-shirts as a fundraiser for their club.

