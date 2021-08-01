The Aftershock: A new roller coaster is coming to the Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fair is getting a little more thrilling this year with a new roller coaster coming to the 2021 event.

Called the “Aftershock,” it features 1,181 feet of twists and turns, drops of 25 feet, and a top speed of 35 MPH.

“We’re always looking to expand and improve the Fair experience for our fairgoers, and are pleased to have the Aftershock join the carnival as another ride the entire family can enjoy,” said Jerome Hertel, Fair general manager.

Here are some quick facts:

The gravitational-style coaster stands 40 feet tall

It has six cars/three trains

Its ride time is about 1 minute, 20 seconds

The ride is expected to cost about $12. The fair does not that the price for a ticket on the Aftershock is not included in any carnival promotions.

For more Alaska State Fair information, visit the fair’s website to see who is performing, what to expect and to plan your visit.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.