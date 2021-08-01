ASD superintendent recommends indoor masking requirement for fall school year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a letter to Anchorage School District employees and families Saturday evening, Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop released her recommendations for the upcoming school year. Bishop told Alaska’s News Source earlier this week these decisions were tough to make.

The recommended mitigation plan would require masking indoors, with some exceptions. This applies to all people entering all ASD schools and buildings. Outdoor masking would be optional. Students experiencing symptoms will be asked to stay home and get tested.

Bishop said cleaning and disinfecting will continue as it has including regular cleaning of busses, classrooms and offices, with hand sanitizer readily available. She also said upgraded HVAC systems will allow for better ventilation and air flow.

Vaccine clinics will continue. Eligible students will be able to receive the vaccine with parental consent, according to the letter. Following new guidance from the CDC, fully vaccinated students and employees experiencing no symptoms will not have to quarantine after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

In the letter, Bishop stated the mitigation plan centers on keeping students in school while keeping them safe. “These past few weeks I have gathered information, heard from parents and staff, and spoken with experts,” Bishop wrote. “The science tells us the new variant is highly contagious, is circulating around the globe, and is at a high rate in our community.”

Bishop will present the mitigation plan to the school board at their next meeting set for Tuesday, August 3. Public testimony will be taken during the meeting which people must sign up for in advance at the board’s website.

