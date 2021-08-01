Flood advisories in Northwest, hot and sunny in the Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More rain is moving into Northwest Alaska and Flood Advisories and Flood Watches are in place. Minor flooding is being reported for the Nome and Snake Rivers. The rivers were expected to drop a bit on Saturday, but will rise again as another one to two inches of rain is expected to fall through Sunday.

Flood advisories are also in place for small rivers and streams for areas around the Chukchi Sea Coast, Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Southeastern Brooks Range and Upper Koyukuk Valley.

People recreating outside should be cautious. Sand bars and low-lying areas will be inundated.

Southeast saw another round of warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Haines is the warm spot with a high of 86 degrees as of 5:50 p.m. That’s warm but nowhere near the record of 98 degrees set in 1976. That 98 degrees is also the warmest temperature ever recorded at the Haines Airport.

Southcentral was in the upper 60s to mid 70s for Saturday. Sunday will bring more of the same. A few clouds expected in the morning but overall, mostly sunny to sunny skies. Temperatures will actually be a little warmer on Sunday with Anchorage expected to hit the low 70s. The Mat-Su will likely be in the mid 70s on Sunday but near 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

