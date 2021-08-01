Advertisement

Lydia Jacoby helps US win silver medal in 4X100 medley relay

Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Lydia Jacoby of the United States waves after winning the final of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After her stunning gold medal winning performance earlier this week, Lydia Jacoby of Seward, AK was called on for the 100-meter breaststroke portion of the women’s 4X100 medley relay. Jacoby was the second leg of the race and swam a time of 1:05.03. She had the fastest time of her leg of the race. The U.S. took silver with a total time of 3:51.73. Australia took gold with a time of 3:51.60, while Canada took bronze with a time of 3:52.50.

Seward once again showed up at a watch party at the railroad terminal to cheer on their swimmer. While there weren’t as many people as there were for her individual race, there was still around 100 folks that showed up to watch.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage mayor calls COVID-19 vaccine ‘experimental.’ His chief medical officer says it’s the ‘most important’ tool.
An orca is stranded on shore rocks near Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.
Orca gets free after being stranded on coast of Prince of Wales Island
(FILE)
1 injured in shooting in Russian Mission; troopers search for 3 suspects
This graphic shows the location and preliminary magnitude of an earthquake that struck at 10:15...
Wednesday’s ‘megathrust’ magnitude 8.2 quake was Alaska’s largest in more than 50 years
COVID-19.
3 new deaths, 585 new COVID-19 cases reported over 2 days

Latest News

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's...
American Caeleb Dressel claims 4th Olympic victory in 50 free
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, celebrates as she wins the women's 100-meters final at the...
Thompson-Herah breaks Flo Jo’s Olympic record in women’s 100
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after wining the gold medal in the men's 100-meter...
American gold: Dressel, Ledecky win again at Olympic pool
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Dressel wins again but no 6 golds; Ledecky 1st again in 800