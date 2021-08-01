Lydia Jacoby helps US win silver medal in 4X100 medley relay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After her stunning gold medal winning performance earlier this week, Lydia Jacoby of Seward, AK was called on for the 100-meter breaststroke portion of the women’s 4X100 medley relay. Jacoby was the second leg of the race and swam a time of 1:05.03. She had the fastest time of her leg of the race. The U.S. took silver with a total time of 3:51.73. Australia took gold with a time of 3:51.60, while Canada took bronze with a time of 3:52.50.

Seward once again showed up at a watch party at the railroad terminal to cheer on their swimmer. While there weren’t as many people as there were for her individual race, there was still around 100 folks that showed up to watch.

