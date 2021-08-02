4 injured in plane crash near Kukalek Lake, park officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A plane with four people on board crashed when taking off from a small pond in Katmai National Park and Preserve on Saturday evening, according to park officials.

The people on board were sent to an Anchorage hospital for “medical attention,” said Amber Kraft, who works with the park, in a press release. She did not explain how serious the injuries were or the extent of damage caused to the plane.

According to the release, the park was notified around 5 p.m. that day about a plane crash involving a Cessna 206 on floats, which is operated by Branch River Air Service. The plane had taken off from a small unnamed pond about a mile south of Kukalek Lake.

Kraft said the Air National Guard responded to the crash and transported all four people to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

