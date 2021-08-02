751 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 751 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska over the weekend, with a majority of newly identified cases confirmed in Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 703 were confirmed in Alaska residents, with 209 cases identified on July 30, 268 cases identified on July 31 and 226 cases identified on Aug. 1. They were identified in these communities:

Anchorage: 283

Wasilla: 53

Kenai: 40

Soldotna: 34

Eagle River: 33

Sitka: 27

Fairbanks: 22

Juneau: 21

Palmer: 20

Kodiak: 19

Northwest Arctic Borough: 16

North Pole: 12

Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 11

Craig: 9

Ketchikan: 8

Kotzebue: 8

Chugiak: 7

Cordova: 7

Bethel: 6

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 6

Nome Census Area: 6

Big Lake: 5

Seward: 4

Dillingham Census Area: 3

Nikiski: 3

Nome: 3

Sterling: 3

Utqiagvik: 3

Chugach Census Area: 2

Copper River Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Homer: 2

Hooper Bay: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 2

Skagway: 2

Sutton-Alpine: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Douglas: 1

Girdwood: 1

Houston: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Salcha: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Tok: 1

Valdez: 1

Wrangell: 1

There were 48 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard in communities throughout the state, including 18 in Anchorage, four in Juneau, four in Soldotna, three in Sitka, three in Wasilla, two in Fairbanks, two in Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, one in Prudhoe Bay and 11 others whose locations are under investigation.

Alaska’s statewide alert level remains high as COVID-19 continue to rise across communities in the state. The statewide alert level was raised for the first time since May earlier this month.

All 11 regions of the state are in high alert status, which means there is widespread community transmission within the regions.

At least 1,795 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska. Currently, 99 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and one other is hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Eighteen of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 57.8% of Alaskans 12 and older have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state, while 52.4% of Alaskans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The area with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated Alaskans 12 and older is the Juneau region with 74.3%. The Anchorage region ranks seventh, with 54.3%.

A total of 2,509,643 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for the virus.

No new deaths were added to the state’s dashboard on Monday, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 382 residents and seven nonresidents.

