Advertisement

Florida accounts for nearly 1 in 5 US COVID cases

By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly one in five new COVID cases in the U.S. last week came from just one state, Florida.

More than 110,000 new infections were reported in the Sunshine State last week.

That’s greater than 19% of the 577,000 cases reported in the entire country.

Texas was next highest, with 11.7% of overall cases, followed by California with 11.5%.

Of the five states reporting the highest proportion of new cases, only California has vaccinated more than half of its population.

The news comes after Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed an executive order Friday forbidding schools from requiring masks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ricker is under arrest and facing murder charges after two people were found dead...
Man arrested for deadly apartment fire in Eagle River appears in court
APD and AFD are investigating a deadly fire in Eagle RIver.
Arrest made in fatal apartment fire in Eagle River
The Aftershock: A new roller coaster is coming to the Alaska State Fair
ASD superintendent recommends indoor masking requirement for fall school year
In ancient Greek star lore, Perseus is the son of the god Zeus and the mortal Danae. It is said...
The Perseid meteor shower: Taking the opportunity to check out the skies

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at a news conference on the...
McCarthy faces backlash over joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
With evictions resuming, tenants scramble for assistance
A Spirit Airlines jet is seen at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in this file...
Spirit Airlines strands passengers at airports; company blames ‘operational challenges’