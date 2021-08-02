Man arrested for deadly apartment fire in Eagle River appears in court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man arrested following a deadly apartment fire in Eagle River early Saturday morning faced a judge Sunday.

29-year-old Christopher Ricker faces charges of two counts of Murder 1, two counts of Murder 2, Arson I, Criminal Mischief I, and two counts of Assault I.

During Ricker’s arrangement, he did not say much aside from answering yes and no questions from the judge.

On the other hand, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Bravo called on the judge to keep bail at $500,000 with several conditions of release. Bravo also asked for alcohol testing, which the judge did not agree too.

“Mr. Ricker admitted to consuming a 40 ounce, I believe it was beer or malt liquor steel reserve, prior to lighting the fire thus making alcohol an issue here,” Bravo said.

Bravo also added during the arrangement that the crime involved at least two other victims who were hurt in the fire.

Court documents obtained by Alaska’s News Source give a detailed timeline of what happened early Saturday night starting with “multiple 911 calls” starting just after 2 a.m.

Once the fire was detected by tenants in the apartment, many began to seek safety. The documents tell of a pair of tenants who had to jump out of their two-story living room window to get to safety. One of them breaking their wrist and the other spraining their wrist.

The court documents also list the names of the two people who died, which the Anchorage Police Department confirmed to be 68-year-old Alan Borowski and 58-year-old Linda Borowski.

According to the documents, surveillance video from across the street of the apartment complex showed a person, later identified as Ricker, lighting a fire, or at least trying to until it was lit. That’s when Ricker goes back to his apartment before calling 911 to report “he is trapped.”

The documents go on to detail how law enforcement was able to catch up to Ricker and arrest him at his parents’ house in Eagle River.

After he was arrested and taken to the Anchorage police station, he underwent an interview with a detective and gave his reasoning as to why he started the fire.

“Ricker stated that he lit a trash bag on fire outside on a lower porch,” the documents read. “Ricker said he was just messing around, but he did it for attention.”

The documents add he thought lighting the fire and damaging the apartment complex would “get him a new home in which he wanted to remodel.”

During the interview, Ricker admitted he “did not know the whole place would get ‘lit up.’” He also admitted he “wanted to get into trouble,” according to the documents.

Ricker is currently being held on bail totaling $750,000.

According to the judge at his arraignment, there will be a pre-indictment hearing for Ricker this upcoming week.

