Pilot forced to make emergency landing on the Parks Highway near Talkeetna

TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person avoided serious injuries after he had to make an emergency landing on the Parks Highway south of Talkeetna Sunday.

Alaska State Troopers say it happened around 6:20 p.m. near Mile Post 95. They found a single engine Seabee plane in the ditch on the northbound side of the highway.

The unidentified pilot reported to troopers that he lost power. He struck an overhead power line during the emergency landing.

Talkeetna FD responded and secured the downed power lines. The NTSB and FAA will conduct a full investigation.

