‘Soak up the sunshine’: Clouds, cooler weather return by end of week

Monday will be warmest day this week, with slowly falling temperatures into the weekend
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:20 AM AKDT|Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:48 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunny, warm and beautiful conditions from the weekend will carry on into Monday across Southcentral. Many locations will experience Monday to be the warmest day this week, as highs are set to climb into the 70s and 80s. The only exception to this will be extreme coastal regions of Southcentral, where evening clouds will hold temperatures in the mid-60s all day long.

An area of high pressure that continues to build across the mainland is responsible for the warm and sunny conditions. This warmth will also stretch into the Interior where record to near-record breaking temperatures are possible throughout the day. Thanks to plentiful sunshine and the ridge, highs should top out in the mid- to upper-80s. This ridge will suppress most of the storm activity, although a spotty storm across extreme southern portions of the Interior can’t be ruled out.

People in Anchorage and parts of Southcentral should try to enjoy the warmth and sunshine, as the ridge is expected to build north and west over the coming days. This will lead to the return to cooler conditions, cloud coverage and increasing rain chances. For now, it’s looking likely that those areas will hover near 70 degrees to at least Thursday, with clouds increasing from sunshine to partly sunny skies. Beyond Thursday is where the change happens, as clouds and rain begin to lift into the area. This will bring the return to cooler conditions, as highs are set to fall back into the mid-60s.

The trend for a large portion of August looks to remain on the cooler side. For August standards, that means we’ll see more days with highs in the low- to mid-60s. Adding an increased chance for rain in the forecast and we’re entering that time of the year, where our rainy activity begins to increase.

Have a wonderful Monday!

