Sunny and even warmer to start the week

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a sunny, warm day for most of Southcentral and the Interior on Sunday, the start to the work week means more of the same. In fact, temperatures are expected to rise across Southcentral and the Interior on Monday. Fairbanks hit 78 on Sunday and is expected to reach 86 on Monday. Anchorage’s high for Sunday was 72, likely to be 74 on Monday. Palmer and Wasilla reached 77 degrees on Sunday and the forecast high for Monday is 79 degrees.

The warm spot in the state was Eagle hitting 88 degrees for Sunday’s high temperature. Eagle was also the cold spot in the state with a low of 37 degrees.

Flood Advisories and Flood Watches continue for rivers and streams in Northwest, Alaska. Those start to expire on Monday but more rain is expected Monday morning for the northwest coast.

Heavy rain came through Cold Bay on Sunday with an unofficial total of 1.39 inches between midnight and 6:00 p.m.

