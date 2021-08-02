UA to require masks indoors starting Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Monday the University of Alaska will require all people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering while inside all UA buildings on all campuses. This comes as the CDC releases new masking guidance amid rising COVID-19 cases in many communities across the country.

In a letter addressing the UA community, Interim President Pat Pitney wrote that since all university locations in Alaska fall into a “substantial” or “high” category, he finds it necessary for the university system to follow the CDC’s recommendation in order to minimize the spread.

“Because the delta variant spreads easily, it has become clear that we need to return to universal face masking in order to minimize the potential for the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses,” Pitney wrote in the letter.

The updated mask policy requires masks to be worn while in all classrooms and other enclosed rooms or university vehicles. Masks are only required outdoors where social distancing can’t be achieved. The mask policy does not apply to private on-campus residences or if a person is alone in an enclosed office while the door is shut.

Pitney also wrote in his letter that if the transmission level drops below “substantial” in a campus location for seven consecutive days , chancellors will have the option to loosen the masking policy on that campus.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.