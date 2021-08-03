Advertisement

Another warm day across Alaska

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures hit the upper 80s in the Interior of Alaska again on Monday with Northway hitting 88 degrees. That’s the warmest temperature in the state but by no means the only 80-plus degree temperature.

Fairbanks hit 87 degrees. McGrath reached 81 degrees. Talkeetna topped out at 86 degrees with Palmer and Wasilla seeing 81 degrees and 83 degrees respectively. Anchorage reached an unofficial temperature of 77 degrees.

Interior Alaska will be warm again on Tuesday. Fairbanks is expected to get to 88 degrees, which would be a new record. The sunshine and warm temperatures extend across the Interior to the West Coast with McGrath likely to see a high of 84 degrees. Bethel is expected to warm to 77 degrees.

Though Southcentral will see the sunshine once again on Tuesday, the clouds start moving back in so temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs for Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley are expected to be in the upper 60s.

