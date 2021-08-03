Advertisement

Court nixes some caps for Alaska campaign contributions

(FILE)
(FILE)(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A divided federal appeals court panel has struck down several campaign contribution caps in Alaska, including a $500-a-year limit on what an individual can give a candidate.

The decision also struck down a $500-a-year limit on individual contributions to non-party groups and the $3,000-a-year cap on total nonresident donations a candidate for office like state House can raise.

It upheld as constitutional a $5,000 limit on what political parties can contribute to municipal candidates.

The Alaska Department of Law says it is evaluating its options, including whether to seek review by a larger panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Samaritan Antoine Aridou, left, and Alaska Wildlife Trooper Laura Reid pose for a photo...
Child swept by Kenai River saved by trooper, good Samaritan
Coronavirus
751 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days
Christopher Ricker is under arrest and facing murder charges after two people were found dead...
Man arrested for deadly apartment fire in Eagle River appears in court
People help push the single-engine Seabee plane off of Parks Highway near Talkeetna on Sunday.
Pilot forced to make emergency landing on Parks Highway near Talkeetna
(FILE)
4 injured in plane crash near Kukalek Lake, park officials say

Latest News

Memorials placed on car owned by the couple killed in the July 31 fire at Meadow Creek...
People return to apartment complex devastated by fire, recover whatever they can
UAA enforcing mask policy while on campus, mask to be worn while indoors.
UAA return to campus with indoor mask policy
American Red Cross of Alaska helping fire victims
American Red Cross of Alaska helping fire victims
A group broke ground at Camp Gold Star Peak. The camp will serve as a home base for those...
Camp Gold Star Peak groundbreaking ceremony