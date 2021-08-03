Court nixes some caps for Alaska campaign contributions
Published: Aug. 3, 2021
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A divided federal appeals court panel has struck down several campaign contribution caps in Alaska, including a $500-a-year limit on what an individual can give a candidate.
The decision also struck down a $500-a-year limit on individual contributions to non-party groups and the $3,000-a-year cap on total nonresident donations a candidate for office like state House can raise.
It upheld as constitutional a $5,000 limit on what political parties can contribute to municipal candidates.
The Alaska Department of Law says it is evaluating its options, including whether to seek review by a larger panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
