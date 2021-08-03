Advertisement

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin teases run for Senate

In this file photo, former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin...
In this file photo, former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks to supporters during a rally on Monday, Nov. 3, 2008, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Sarah Palin is teasing a return to politics.

The former vice presidential candidate and Alaska governor says she might run for Senate in 2022.

When asked about a possible bid at a leadership conference last month Palin said, “If God wants me to do it, I will.

If she were to run, she’d likely face off against Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The three-term incumbent has faced criticism from some of her GOP colleagues for voting to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Murkowski has not yet filed for reelection.

