Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin teases run for Senate

(CNN) - Sarah Palin is teasing a return to politics.

The former vice presidential candidate and Alaska governor says she might run for Senate in 2022.

When asked about a possible bid at a leadership conference last month Palin said, “If God wants me to do it, I will.

If she were to run, she’d likely face off against Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The three-term incumbent has faced criticism from some of her GOP colleagues for voting to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Murkowski has not yet filed for reelection.

Copyright 2021 KTUU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.