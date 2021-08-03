Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Samaritan Antoine Aridou, left, and Alaska Wildlife Trooper Laura Reid pose for a photo...
Child swept by Kenai River saved by trooper, good Samaritan
Coronavirus
751 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days
Christopher Ricker is under arrest and facing murder charges after two people were found dead...
Man arrested for deadly apartment fire in Eagle River appears in court
(FILE)
2 hospitalized in plane crash at Kukalek Lake, officials say
People help push the single-engine Seabee plane off of Parks Highway near Talkeetna on Sunday.
Pilot forced to make emergency landing on Parks Highway near Talkeetna

Latest News

An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing mounting pressure to resign after a New York Attorney...
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after AG report
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Governor to spend $250,000 in state funds to share information about his new PFD plan