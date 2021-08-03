Advertisement

New anonymous crime tips app launches for Alaskans

(File)
(File)(pexels.com)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety announced its release of a new smartphone app that will allow Alaskans to submit anonymous tips and view alerts.

The AKtips app will remove all identifying information before law enforcement views any tips, according to a DPS press release, which also noted that troopers will be able to respond to tips if needed.

“The Alaska Department of Public Safety is committed to protecting Alaskans across our state and making our state a safe place to live and raise a family,” said DPS Commissioner James Cockrell in the press release. “We believe our new AKtips app and website will help greatly enhance our ability to deliver on our mission by engaging Alaskans to help report crime tips and information securely to law enforcement.”

People without a smartphone can also send an anonymous text tip by texting AKTIP to 847411. Anonymous web tips can also be sent through the department’s website.

The release reminded folks that the app is not a replacement for calling and reporting emergencies to 911 or non-emergencies to local AST posts.

The app was funded through a Department of Homeland Security grant and developed by Tip 411.

The AKtips app is free and available for download by Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or on the department’s website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Samaritan Antoine Aridou, left, and Alaska Wildlife Trooper Laura Reid pose for a photo...
Child swept by Kenai River saved by trooper, good Samaritan
Coronavirus
751 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days
Christopher Ricker is under arrest and facing murder charges after two people were found dead...
Man arrested for deadly apartment fire in Eagle River appears in court
People help push the single-engine Seabee plane off of Parks Highway near Talkeetna on Sunday.
Pilot forced to make emergency landing on Parks Highway near Talkeetna
(FILE)
4 injured in plane crash near Kukalek Lake, park officials say

Latest News

(FILE)
Court nixes some caps for Alaska campaign contributions
Memorials placed on car owned by the couple killed in the July 31 fire at Meadow Creek...
People return to apartment complex devastated by fire, recover whatever they can
UAA enforcing mask policy while on campus, mask to be worn while indoors.
UAA return to campus with indoor mask policy
American Red Cross of Alaska helping fire victims
American Red Cross of Alaska helping fire victims