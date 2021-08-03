New anonymous crime tips app launches for Alaskans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety announced its release of a new smartphone app that will allow Alaskans to submit anonymous tips and view alerts.

The AKtips app will remove all identifying information before law enforcement views any tips, according to a DPS press release, which also noted that troopers will be able to respond to tips if needed.

“The Alaska Department of Public Safety is committed to protecting Alaskans across our state and making our state a safe place to live and raise a family,” said DPS Commissioner James Cockrell in the press release. “We believe our new AKtips app and website will help greatly enhance our ability to deliver on our mission by engaging Alaskans to help report crime tips and information securely to law enforcement.”

People without a smartphone can also send an anonymous text tip by texting AKTIP to 847411. Anonymous web tips can also be sent through the department’s website.

The release reminded folks that the app is not a replacement for calling and reporting emergencies to 911 or non-emergencies to local AST posts.

The app was funded through a Department of Homeland Security grant and developed by Tip 411.

The AKtips app is free and available for download by Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or on the department’s website.

