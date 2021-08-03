Advertisement

People return to apartment complex devastated by fire, recover whatever they can

By Dave Leval
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Eagle River’s Meadow Creek Apartments on Monday, memorials were placed on the car owned by Alan Borowski and his wife Linda Borowski — the victims of a fire that raged there over the weekend.

On Monday, those who lived there returned to salvage what they could from the building flames pretty much destroyed.

Many of the people who lived in the building lost everything in the fire, but they didn’t have to go far for help. Donations were collected at the Eagle River Lions Club, but the collection and distribution was put on hold while they for a new location to hold the massive amounts of donations.

Members said their building has been rented, and there’s simply not enough room to handle everything. They’re considering a hangar at Birchwood Apartment as the new collection and distribution site.

Meanwhile, Linda Borowski’s son, Daniel Prine, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to get his mother’s body back to Iowa where she will be buried.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

