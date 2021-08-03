People return to apartment complex devastated by fire, recover whatever they can

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Eagle River’s Meadow Creek Apartments on Monday, memorials were placed on the car owned by Alan Borowski and his wife Linda Borowski — the victims of a fire that raged there over the weekend.

On Monday, those who lived there returned to salvage what they could from the building flames pretty much destroyed.

Many of the people who lived in the building lost everything in the fire, but they didn’t have to go far for help. Donations were collected at the Eagle River Lions Club, but the collection and distribution was put on hold while they for a new location to hold the massive amounts of donations.

Members said their building has been rented, and there’s simply not enough room to handle everything. They’re considering a hangar at Birchwood Apartment as the new collection and distribution site.

Meanwhile, Linda Borowski’s son, Daniel Prine, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to get his mother’s body back to Iowa where she will be buried.

