Sixers add Anchorage’s Daishen Nix to NBA summer league roster

Daishen Nix participates in the NBA draft combine at the Wintrust Arena Thursday, June 24,...
Daishen Nix participates in the NBA draft combine at the Wintrust Arena Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Chicago.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Daishen Nix was not selected in the 2021 NBA draft, but the guard will have another chance to impress NBA franchises this summer. The Philadelphia 76ers named Nix to their summer league roster on Monday.

The summer league will play at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus. Each team will play four games, and the top two are chosen for the championship while the rest of the teams play one more game.

Heading into next season, this will be another chance for Nix to play in front of scouts after spending last season in the NBA’s G-League playing for Ignite. The guard had originally signed to play at UCLA but opted out to play for Ignite instead, a developmental team made up of veterans and teenage prospects.

The McDonald’s All-American went to Mears Middle School and left to play in Las Vegas with Trinity International High School. Nix gave Alaskans a brief glimpse at his game during the 2020 Alaskan Airlines Classic when Trinity traveled to Anchorage to play in the tournament.

