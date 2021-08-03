Sunshine remains, but cooler weather will be quick to follow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soak up the sunshine, or what is left of it in the coming days. Clouds will slowly increase across Southcentral through Thursday, as the ridge of high pressure shifts northward through Thursday. This will mean a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. You’ll certainly want to take advantage of that, as an active and cloudy weather pattern will quickly make a return to the region.

The clouds are already being seen across coastal regions of Southcentral, as an upper level disturbance is tracking in from the northeast. This is bringing rain showers to the Prince William Sound, with most of the rain falling across the Gulf of Alaska. While this activity will slowly diminish through the day, it’s not out of the question for spotty to isolated showers to impact inland areas into the evening hours. However, the ridge still has an influence over our weather pattern and will, for the most part, keep us dry and warm through Thursday.

Starting Friday our shift in the weather is set to arrive. We’ll see the return to cloudy, cool and wet weather across the region. We’re watching to see if this could effectively end our last days in the 70s before cooler weather officially settles into Southcentral. For now expect highs to stay in the low to mid 60s starting Friday, with daily rain chances and little in the way of sunshine.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

