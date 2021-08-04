2 deaths, 307 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly 100 people are currently being hospitalized with COVID-19, and the state reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths of Alaska residents on Tuesday.

With cases continuing to surge, the state has returned to reporting new cases every weekday, excluding weekends. On Tuesday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 307 new COVID-19 cases.

The two people who recently died with COVID-19 were an Anchorage woman in her 70s and an Anchorage man in his 60s. The state has now recorded a total of 384 resident deaths tied to the virus.

As of Tuesday, 99 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, state data shows, as well as one person being hospitalized for a suspected case. Of those, 19 people are on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,700 Alaskans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of all the people currently hospitalized in Alaska, 9.6% of them have COVID-19, according to the health department.

According to state data, there are currently nine adult ICU beds available in Anchorage out of 63, and 55 adult non-ICU beds available out of 488.

The statewide alert level is still high, and every region of the state is also in the high alert level. Based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days per 100,000 people, the high alert level indicates widespread transmission of COVID-19, the state health department reports.

Alaska’s average case rate is 30.9 cases per 100,000, and the average case rate in the Municipality of Anchorage is 32.8 per 100,000.

Of the 307 new cases reported Tuesday, 283 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 112

Eagle River: 20

Homer: 14

Kodiak: 13

Bethel: 11

Fairbanks: 11

Sitka: 11

Anchor Point: 9

Bethel Census Area: 9

Kotzebue: 7

Kusilvak Census Area: 7

Soldotna: 7

Wasilla: 7

Kenai: 5

Ketchikan: 4

North Pole: 4

Palmer: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3

Juneau: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

Craig: 2

Utqiagvik: 2

Valdez: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Chugiak: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Fritz Creek: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Nikiski: 1

Nome: 1

Nome Census Area: 1

Petersburg: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

The state also reported 24 additional nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — four in Homer, three in the Denali Borough for tourism, three in Juneau for tourism, three in Soldotna, two in Anchorage, two in Seward, two in Sitka, and one each in Fairbanks, Kodiak, the Northwest Arctic Borough, Unalaska and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

As of Tuesday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 58% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that 52.5% are fully vaccinated.

The state has conducted more than 2.5 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.16%.

