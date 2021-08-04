90-degree record for Fairbanks on Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fairbanks Airport just hit 90 degrees this afternoon. This is the first official 90-degree or warmer temperature in Fairbanks since June 9, 2017. It also shatters the daily record of 87 degrees set back in 1919.

Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska saw another sunny day Wednesday, with highs from 65 to 72 degrees.

High pressure continues to warm the state. The ridge will break down by Thursday night and move northeast and signalling a change in the weather pattern as the weekend approaches.

Southeast Alaska will see rain Wednesday, starting on the southern end and working north.

Southwest holds onto sunshine for another day, but the Aleutians are nearer to lows in the Pacific moving north, so winds will be elevated and rain is a good chance, especially for Cold Bay.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.