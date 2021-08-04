Advertisement

Alaskan recognized by the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities

Jena Crafton was recognized by the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities.
Jena Crafton was recognized by the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities.(Tom Crafton)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 4, 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jena Crafton of Eagle River was recognized for her advocacy work on developmental disabilities by a nationally recognized association on Wednesday morning.

The National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities held its annual conference digitally this year to present its Champions for Equal Opportunities Awards to advocates of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Crafton was presented with the April Dunn Start Your Journey Award, which recognizes advocates who have been making an impact in their home state and branching out nationally as well.

“We see you, we recognize you,” said Donna Meltzer, CEO of the national association, to Crafton during the conference. “We cannot wait to see what you will achieve next, not only in Alaska but on the national scene, so thank you for all that you are doing and will continue to do.”

Crafton, who has developmental disabilities, has been a vocal advocate for people with disabilities since she was young. She has traveled the world, experiencing various cultures and people, and is a graduate of the Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disabilities continuing education program.

She has also spoken to Alaska legislators in Juneau to eliminate a waiting list for developmental disability services for Alaskans, and is currently serving on the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education.

“Dreams can come true,” Crafton said in an email Wednesday following the award ceremony. “I can … and I am … I should be able to receive the services I need to lead a meaningful life and not left on a waitlist with inadequate supports.”

Crafton’s impact on her home state has earned her praise and recognition from Alaska’s congressional delegation.

“You should be so proud,” said Rep. Don Young in a letter to Crafton. “This award is given to those who actively champion the values of inclusion, self-determination, productivity and independence within their community.”

“Your extensive advocacy demonstrates not only the clear aim for excellence in your work, but also serves as inspiration to the whole community,” he continued. “You and the work you do represents the values and people of Alaska very well.”

Sen. Dan Sullivan also sent a letter to Crafton that said, “this achievement recognizes your excellence in advocacy on behalf of Alaskans living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Crafton said she plans to continue her advocacy work and hopes to one day become a senator.

