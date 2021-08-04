Advertisement

Anchorage School Board to discuss updated mitigation plan

Protesters hold signs outside of an Anchorage School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in...
Protesters hold signs outside of an Anchorage School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.(Marlise Irby/Alaska's News Source)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With just two weeks until Anchorage School District students returning to school, and the Anchorage School Board is set to discuss an updated COVID-19 mitigation plan for the district.

The focus of this year’s mitigation plan is on how to continue accelerated learning in person, while also providing activities, clubs, and social learning opportunities, according to a July 31 update from Superintendent Deena Bishop to school district employees and families.

The district’s updated mitigation plan focuses on universal masking, keeping the district symptom-free, cleaning and disinfecting, and keeping the students in a learning environment, according to Bishop’s letter. The full operational guidelines for returning to school are being reviewed and discussed tonight by the Anchorage School Board.

According to the mitigation plan that’s being recommended, students who don’t have symptoms, who are properly masked, and are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine if they are a close contact with someone else who tests positive.

School Board President Margot Bellamy said board members have received hundreds of emails from people voicing their feedback.

“People like universal masking, people want parent choice, people want a myriad of things, and the board will have to take all of that into consideration when it makes its decisions,” Bellamy said.

ASD also said from June to August they had around 9,000 students attend some kind of in-person learning, and had only ten confirmed COVID-19 cases and no known spread.

