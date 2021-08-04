Cooler and cloudier days arrive by weeks end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the clouds with us this morning, high pressure is still in control of our weather. Spotty showers are occuring across the area this morning, as a wave of moisture drifts southwest out of Canada. Most of this rain has been falling across the Prince William Sound and Copper River Basin, although spoty showers have been reported as far west as Anchorage. This activity will quickly taper off, with a mix of sun and clouds returning into the afternoon hours. As a result, high will have no trouble climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We’ll see a near repeat of the weather heading into Thursday, as the ridge of high pressure gives us one final day of nice weather. Starting Friday things begin to transition into a late summer and early fall pattern. This means cloudy skies, cooler weather and rain back in the forecast. Initially Friday will be on the drier side, with just some spot showers. Even with the clouds, temperatures will still only top out in the mid 60s with even cooler weather to follow.

Waves of moisture is set to move through the region, leading to daily rain chances into the weekend and highs struggling to climb out of the lower 60s. The more active day looks to arrive Sunday into Monday. This is where widespread rain and possibly breezy conditions look to occur. As a result, temperatures could remain in the 50s for the entirety of the day. While it’s certainly a change from the weather as of late, it will be a welcoming trend, considering the area continues to remain under very dry conditions.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

