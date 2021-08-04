Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this file photo, former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin...
Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin teases run for Senate
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Governor to spend $250,000 in state funds to share information about his new PFD plan
Coronavirus
751 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska over the past 3 days
Good Samaritan Antoine Aridou, left, and Alaska Wildlife Trooper Laura Reid pose for a photo...
Child swept by Kenai River saved by trooper, good Samaritan
Coronavirus
2 deaths, 307 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Latest News

Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
Mom of 3 expresses gratitude for thousands in GoFundMe donations
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
Lung X-rays show difference vaccine can make
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators