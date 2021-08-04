Seward will host a parade for gold medal swimmer Lydia Jacoby

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Let the celebration begin — the City of Seward is planning a parade to celebrate its gold medal-winning swimmer, Lydia Jacoby.

The 17-year-old was one of the biggest storylines of the Summer Olympics after she shocked the world by winning the women’s 100-meter breaststroke.

This was the reaction at a watch party in Seward the moment Lydia Jacoby won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke finals at the Olympics in Tokyo! Congrats, Lydia! 🏅



The parade will be the first time Jacoby will get to see many from her hometown after leaving for Hawaii to train with the Olympic team, and from there going to Tokyo. Big crowds are discouraged other than local residents and invited guests, according to organizers. Alaska’s News Source will be at the event and will provide coverage from Seward.

The Tokyo Olympics were a whirlwind experience for the teen swimmer, winning gold as her hometown went viral on the internet reacting to her incredible victory. Jacoby represented Team USA in two other events, swimming the breaststroke leg of the mixed and women’s medley 4x100-meter relay.

In the mixed medley relay, Jacoby powered through a goggle issue to help the U.S. Olympic team take fifth, and earned a silver medal in the women’s medley relay. Jacoby swam the fastest breaststroke leg of that race, with a time of 1 minute, 5.03 seconds.

